17 Dec 2021

Limerick teenager pulls out all the stops with Gingerbread house on four wheels

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Roisin Ryan from Garrydoolis pulled out all the stops when it came to transforming her tractor for Knockane Winterfest.

This is Roisin’s third year participating in the local Christmas lights tractor run.

It’s a charity event held in December in aid of the neonatal unit in the University Maternity Hospital Limerick and the homeless.

Close family friend and neighbour, Lorraine Ryan kindly got in touch with the Limerick Leader and sent on this fantastic photograph of Roisin’s four-wheel drive gingerbread house.

“With the help of her family, cousin Karen Ryan and Karen’s sons Eoghan, aged 13, and Conor ,11, and myself and my husband Simon we decided to make a big effort and create a gingerbread house and had great fun doing it,” said Lorraine.

Limerick company makes festive donation to three charities

Working together, it took three weekends to transform a New Holland T6030 into a winter wonderland.

“For us, this was worth all the effort of everyone just to see the amazement and excitement on children’s faces when they saw the gingerbread tractor lit up,” said Lorraine.

It is still possible to donate to the good causes by clicking here.

