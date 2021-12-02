Search

Limerick soldiers face a dry Christmas in Lebanon

Members of the 119th Infantry Battalion at Sarsfield Barracks prior to their departure

Donal O'Regan

IT WON'T be a Christmas Eve spent in the drunk tank for Limerick soldiers in the Lebanon as a drinking ban has been imposed for the first time.

It affects the 119th Infantry Battalion deployed to South Lebanon on November 10 and December 1.

The 352 soldiers are primarily drawn from Sarsfield Barracks in the city and Collins Barracks, County Cork. Thirty six of the battalion are from County Limerick. They have undertaken a six month tour of duty which will will now be "dry" - even on Christmas Day.

The Irish Examiner, who first reported the story, say the decision by military management to close the bar at their main base in Lebanon, is believed, in part, to have been prompted by a "recent alleged assault that may have been fuelled by alcohol".

A Defence Forces press officer told the Leader: "The General Staff, having carefully considered the standards required of operational units on deployment, have directed that personnel serving with the Irish-Polish Battalion (IRISHPOLBATT), United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), will not partake of, or consume alcohol for the duration of their deployment in the mission area."

They said this decision will see IRISHPOLBATT come in line with the Force Reserve Company (FRC) serving with United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria, ensuring uniformity across all our operational units in the Middle East.
 
"In this regard, the General’s Staff’s decision has been informed by the lessons learned in previous operational deployments that were designated as 'dry', such as EUFOR Chad, Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan and UNDOF," said the Defence Forces press officer.

They did not address a query asking if the decision was due to an "alleged assault" and if there was an investigation.

Limerick soldiers prepare for deployment to Lebanon for UN mission

A source with links to Sarsfield Barracks said the non-alcoholic move won't go down well with many of the 119th Infantry Battalion.

"They had to quarantine for two weeks before leaving Ireland and a further two weeks when they arrive. They are away from loved ones over Christmas to serve their country and they can't even have a drink to unwind when they're off-duty," they told the Leader.

