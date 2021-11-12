Search

Limerick towns and villages take home Tidy Towns awards

Adare was one of several Limerick towns and villages that placed in the Tidy Towns competition, which has been running since 1958.

SEVERAL Limerick towns and villages have picked up awards at this year’s National Tidy Town’s Competition.

Nationally, a total of 847 entries were submitted this year, which was labelled as a “fantastic endorsement” for the “tireless voluntary work carried out in the midst of Covid-19.”

Ennis, in County Clare took home the big prize, achieving the rank of Ireland’s tidiest town in 2021.

Bruff was the first winner announced in Limerick, taking home the Sustainable Development Goals Award under the Village and Small-Town category.

Adare, who first won the overall competition in 1976, picked up a silver medal for its efforts in tackling waste in the west Limerick village.

Five communities in Limerick took home bronze medals for their tireless work. They are: Ardpatrick, Castleconnell, Galbally, Limerick and Newcastle West.

The Endeavour Awards, which highlight the biggest increase in markup and overall performance from the previous year per county went to Oola village in Limerick.

In the Limerick overall County Awards, Adare placed first, with Galbally and Ardpatrick placing second and third, respectively.

This year’s blended awards ceremony was presented at the RDS, with Minister for Rural and Community Development. Heather Humphreys TD announcing the overall winner.

She also announced that funding of €1.5m will be allocated to Tidy Towns groups ahead of next year’s competition, totaling a commitment of €6.7m which has been provided by her department to the competition since 2017.

“The sense of belonging and pride of place that is achieved by being part of a Tidy Towns group creates a wonderful welcoming atmosphere for both residents and visitors alike.

“In total, 1,022 TidyTowns groups across the country will be eligible to benefit from this investment,” the Minister concluded.

