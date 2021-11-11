Charity collection box stolen from outside Limerick church

The theft happened last weekend
INFORMATION is being sought following the theft of a charity collection box from outside a church in the city centre.
"It's hard to believe but a thief saw their chance last Sunday, November 7, at 10.40am. The theft happened at St. Joseph’s Church on O’Connell Avenue. A collection box was situated outside the church so that donations could be made, this box was taken," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"The collection was for the St. Vincent De Paul who, like any charity are in dire need of donations at present," she added.
It's not known how much money, if any, was in the collection box when it was taken.
Anybody who has information about theft is asked to come forward to gardai. They are also being reminded they can contact the Garda confidential line 1800 666111 where information can be given anonymously.
