04/11/2021

Limerick communities have benefited from wastewater improvements according to new report

Frances Watkins

LIMERICK communities have seen the benefit of improvements to local wastewater infrastructure according to a new report.

Investment in the infrastructure at Athea wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) has improved water quality while supporting housing and economic development in the area. 

The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report shows that progress has been made but continued investment in essential wastewater services is needed. 

Once planned projects in Foynes and Glin are completed, Irish Water are on track to end the discharge of raw sewage in County Limerick by 2026. 

Other projects that will also enhance wastewater treatment in the future are Hospital, Croom Bunlicky and Castletroy WWTPs.

The WWTP in Hospital was recently announced as one of 21 WWTP’s to be upgraded as part of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.

Irish Water has been prioritising areas in the last six years where they can also support housing and development, particularly in locations where raw sewage was discharging into our rivers and seas.

Thanks to the investment, communities are enjoying safer bathing waters, a cleaner environment and opportunities for the development of new homes, businesses and tourism.

New WTTP have been built in 17 locations where raw sewage had been discharged into the sea for decades.

By the end of this year construction will have started in an additional 14 locations, with a further eight projects due to get underway next year and the remaining nine from 2023 onwards. 

Margaret Attridge of Irish Water said: “Having a modern, sustainable and functional wastewater network in Limerick is critical in order to protect our environment and to support housing and economic growth in the years ahead.

"We continue to work closely with the EPA and our other partners, including local authorities, to ensure this can be delivered in the most efficient and sustainable way through the use of cutting edge technologies, science and engineering expertise, and meaningful engagement with local communities around Limerick.

“There is no doubt that challenges remain. Much of the infrastructure for safely collecting and treating wastewater around the country has suffered from decades of under-investment.

"But Irish Water has a plan in place to address these deficiencies and we are making real progress. Continued investment will be required in the coming years to build a modern, fit-for-purpose wastewater network but we are confident that we are on track to achieving that aim.”

