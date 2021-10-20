Limerick motorists warned of 24-hour garda clampdown on speeding

GARDAI are warning motorists they will be out in force across Limerick later this week as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The aim of National Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority, the aim of Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed, which is a factor in around 30% of all fatal collisions.

The operation - in Limerick and across the country - will consist of high visibility speed enforcement with a particular focus on rural roads (80km/h) which have accounted for 78% fatalities to date this year.

Speaking at the launch of the 24-hour operation ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Superintendent Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau appealed to motorists to drive at an appropriate speed for the conditions.

"There are some drivers who ignore our speed limits and put themselves and others at risk. This is especially true on rural roads which are often narrow, and where bends and corners restrict a driver’s vision. There are no margins for error on these roads which is why drivers need to slow down when using them," he said.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority are urging motorists to reduce their speed and be mindful of vulnerable road users ahead of Slow Down Day, a national speed enforcement operation for a 24 hour period from 7am on Thursday 21 October to 7am on Friday 22 October 2021. pic.twitter.com/HcIz4f2bBL — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 20, 2021

"We are asking all drivers to support our national Slow Down Day not just on Slow Down Day but every day. If we all slow down a little, we can make a big difference. A 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions, and therefore reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety,” he added.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton has also appealed to motorists to slow down when behind the wheel.

"Slowing down saves lives and even small reductions in speed can help avoid a collision in the first place, and reduce the severity of a collision. I am also urging all road users to take extra care over the Bank Holiday Weekend and as the clocks go back (on October 31). With evenings getting darker earlier now it’s important to look out for each other and be seen when on the road.”

24 hour National ‘Slow Down’ Enforcement Operation 21 and 22 October 2021



• @RSAIreland and @GardaTraffic urge motorists to reduce their speed

• Drivers speeding on rural roads to be targeted as 4 out of 5 fatalities occurred on rural roads in 2021https://t.co/Zww3B39J1a pic.twitter.com/zErvtQmLJD — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) October 20, 2021

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority added: "A speed limit is there to keep road users safe, it is the maximum legal speed that a driver can travel on a given road type. However, it is not a target. You should always choose a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and your experience. By slowing down you give yourself time and space to react in an emergency. The faster you drive, the more likely you are to be involved in a collision which could result in death or serious injury."

Limerick City and County Council as well as other State agencies have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

Throughout the 24-hour operation, which starts at 7am on Thursday, gardai will be highlighting notable speeding detections in Limerick and across the country.