Limerick woman duped out of €2,000 in accommodation scam

The woman transferred €2,000 from her bank account
GARDAI are warning people looking to book accommodation for breaks or holidays to be vigilant as a number of scams have come to their attention.
One incident, which has been highlighted, involved a woman in Limerick who was tricked into transferring money from her bank account.
"She believed she had a rental agreement through Airbnb but when Airbnb contacted her to find out the reason for the delay in her payment, she discovered, through her bank, that criminals had used a false Airbnb address to which she transferred her payment," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"Gardai have discovered that the false account is in a financial institution in Spain but the money is gone. When you are sending money online, it is vital to check and check again that every single detail, letter and punctuation on the email address is identical to the correct email address," she added.
The woman who was targeted by the fraudsters lost around €2,000.
