05/10/2021

Young man attacked and robbed at Limerick bus stop

Young man attacked and robbed at Limerick bus stop

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

GARDAI are appealing for information after a young man was attacked and robbed while waiting for a bus in Limerick city centre.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm last Thursday near Arthurs Quay Park.

"A 23-year-old man was waiting for a bus when he was suddenly attacked and punched by four males who took
his phone, wallet and bag," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Details of the man's injuries have not been disclosed but the unprovoked nature of the incident and the number of people involved is a concern.  

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and they are looking for any witnesses to come forward."

The area was busy at the time and any motorist or taxi drivers who have dash camera footage from between 9.30pm and 9.45pm are asked to make the footage available to gardai.

Henry Street station can be contacted at (061) 212400.

