Man arrested and charged following robbery incident at Limerick store

A MAN is due to appear before a special court sitting this evening after he was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery incident at a store in Limerick city.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at a premises at St Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle at approximately 5pm on Friday.

"A lone male entered the premises and armed himself with a glass bottle from the shelf. He subsequently attempted to take money from the till and hit the owner of the shop over the head with bottle and injured his face," said a garda spokesperson.

The culprit was arrested by gardaí upon their arrival at the scene while the the injured party received treatment from paramedics who attended.

The suspect, whose aged in his mid-20s, was conveyed to Roxboro Road garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening.

Investigations are continuing.