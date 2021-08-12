Limerick a 'priority' area for Peter McVerry Trust in new strategic plan

LIMERICK is one of a handful of priority areas where the Peter McVerry Trust is looking to quickly ramp up its delivery of social housing.

The commitment was given at the launch of a new five-year strategic plan which will see the charity deliver 1,200 new social housing units across the country before the end of 2025.

The charity, which operates a number of homeless services and provides social housing across Limerick, says the county will be one of the primary target areas for delivery under the new plan.

Earlier this year, it began work on two developments - at Moyross and Southill - in Limerick city.

The new strategic plan was launched by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, at Peter McVerry Trust’s new southern regional office in Cork City.

Speaking at the launch, Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said the plan is ambitious: “This plan sets ambitious targets to significantly grow our delivery of new homes and also ensures that the organisation remains well-governed, innovative and continues to deliver each and every day for those on the margins of Irish society.”

While homes will be delivered across the country Limerick has been identified as one of a handful of priority areas for the Trust.

"In May of this year, we started work on a major new housing project in the Moyross and Southill areas of Limerick city, in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, where a total of 38 new homes will be delivered by the end of this year. The challenge is to secure opportunities which are value for money and can be delivered quickly,” said Mr Doyle.

He added that he hopes the plan will allow for the continued growth of Housing First in Limerick, a programme designed to tackle rough-sleeping and long-term homelessness.

“In particular, the plan sees Peter McVerry Trust set the largest target yet by an AHB for homes through the Housing First model in Ireland, as we set out to deliver 600 additional Housing First units by the end of 2025. Working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, we hope to grow the Housing First numbers in the county, meaning more rough sleepers will be housed and supported to maintain their housing.”

The Peter McVerry Trust aims to offer as many sustainable housing pathways for people out of homelessness as it can.

"If we are successful in delivering our target we will become a leading voluntary provider of one-bedroom social housing units in the State over the next 5 years. This is very important for the people we work with and the wider homeless population, as the vast majority of homes needed to tackle homelessness are one-bedroom homes," said Mr Doyle.

He added that the newly-launched strategic plan will only be successfully delivered through a partnership approach - with various State agencies and local authorities.

Peter McVerry Trust’s strategic plan 2021-2025 is the charity’s fourth strategic plan to date. The new plan sets out 8 high-level objectives, 30 key drivers and 52 outcomes. The charity is now active in 28 of Ireland’s 31 local authorities.