Peter McVerry Trust to build 38 new modular homes in Limerick by Christmas

THE Peter McVerry Trust has announced construction work will commence shortly on two new housing projects at Delmege Park, Moyross and at Donoghmore Crescent, O'Malley Park, Southill.

The projects, delivered in partnership with Limerick City and County Council are being funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Rebuilding Ireland programme.

Sod-turning ceremonies will take place at both locations later this Tuesday.

A total of 38 new homes will be delivered as part of the project, of which 22 are two-bedroom homes and 16 are three-bedroom houses.

The new units will be factory built and assembled on-site and form part of the wider major regeneration and development of Moyross and Southill by Limerick City and County Council.

Commenting on the announcement, Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted to be delivering this hugely important project in Moyross and Southill in partnership with Limerick City and County Council. We have a long-established relationship with these communities even before we opened our first regional office in Limerick in 2016.”

Mr Doyle says the new homes are in keeping with the charity's specialisation as an organisation as most of the homes it delivers are linked to urban regeneration. "This project could not have happened without the support of Limerick City and County Council, and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The programme of works will commence in May 2021 and is scheduled for completion by December 2021.”

The Peter McVerry Trust says as part of its ongoing supports and management of the new homes, all the new tenants will receive ongoing supports from its team based in its Limerick office.

"All the people housed in these new homes will be coming from the local authority housing list and become tenants of Peter McVerry Trust," said Mr Doyle.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins said: “This is a very positive project across our Regeneration areas and will not only bring with it much-needed homes but also training and job opportunities for people in Limerick. The timing of the project on-site gives a much-needed lift to our communities as we emerge from lockdown restrictions and move to accelerate our economic recovery.”

Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council, Dr. Pat Daly added: “I want to pay tribute to the efforts of the team in working with the Peter McVerry Trust and Department Officials to deliver this modular build housing project as part of our Regeneration programme in Limerick. The key innovation here comes from the fact that the delivery of housing is being directly linked with the creation of employment opportunities in Limerick - this is a real win-win for all concerned.”

Aoife Duke, Director of Housing Development at Limerick City and County Council has welcomed the progression of the plans. “We are delighted to see this project progress on-site for a number of reasons - the homes will be high quality and energy efficient for the householder; the homes will fill out certain sites thereby knitting together existing housing in both areas. In addition to the new housing, the project is an off-site modular build, minimising disruption to the existing communities."

The company delivering the homes is based at the Galvone Industrial Estate, Southill.