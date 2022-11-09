Ardscoil Ris crowned Munster hurling champions after Dean Ryan Cup thriller against Thurles

Celebration time for Ardscoil Ris | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
LIMERICK'S Ardscoil Ris are Dean Ryan Cup champions for a third time.
The city side won the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior U16 1/2 Hurling Final this Wednesday afternoon in Nenagh - final score Ardscoil Ris 3-19 Thurles 1-23.
This provincial title win adds to their 2009 and 2016 successes.
Managed by teachers Niall Crowe and Fergal Lyons Ardscoil Ris were 2-10 to 0-10 ahead at half time.
The Limerick side had played with the aid of a strong breeze and could have been further clear but for nine wides - compared to just three for the Tipperary side.
Two goals from full forward Eoin Begley were the difference at the interval.
The sides were level three times in the half - twice in the opening six minutes.
Patrick Kearney and Michael Collins had early points to get Ardscoil Ris up and running.
Then seven minutes into a lively contest, Begley struck for his first goal - racing in behind the cover and calmly finishing from close range.
Thurles rallied though and were level again on 13-minutes; 1-3 to 0-6 with Ryne Bargary and Robbie Ryan leading their scoring.
Two Darragh Gleeson frees ensured Thurles didn't get ahead and entering the final 10-minutes of the half, Ardscoil Ris were 1-5 to 0-6 ahead.
Then came the second Begley goal. And, it was very much an individual effort - winning possession in the left corner forward position and heading goalwards before crashing a low drive across the goalkeeper to the net.
Marc O'Brien and Cillian Murphy added quick-fire points and all of a sudden Ardscoil Ris were 2-7 to 0-7 ahead and 23-minutes played.
Jack Lahart helped Thurles cut the lead but Ardscoil Ris finished the half with greats points from Jack Cosgrove and O'Brien to ensure a six point advantage at the break.
Facing into the elements the Limerick side got the perfect start to the new half with their third goal - Patrick Kearney finishing to the net inside 60-seconds for a 3-10 to 0-10 lead.
Cormac Fitzpatrick frees helped Thurles eat into the lead and 10-minutes into the second half it was back to a six-point game; 3-13 to 0-16.
Then came a Thurles charge - boosted by a goal from David Costigan in the game's 44th minute.
With 15-minutes to play this final was 3-15 to 1-17.
Ryan, Loughnane and Fitzpatrick points continued the Thurles fightback and with five minutes to play it was a one score game; 3-17 to 1-20.
Soon they had four points in a row and it was a one-point game after Ardscoil Ris had earlier led by nine. Two minutes now to play and a Gleeson free eased from Limerick tension.
Then another free from centre back Eoin Carey sealed the title win.
SCORERS: Ardscoil Ris: Eoin Begley 2-1, Darragh Gleeson 0-6 (4frees), Patrick Kearney 1-1, Michael Collins and Cillian Murphy 0-3 each, Marc O'Brien 0-2, Jack Cosgrove and Eoin Carey (free) 0-1 each.
Thurles CBS: Cormac Fitzpatrick (5frees) and Ryne Bargary 0-5 each, Robbie Ryan 0-4 (1free), David Costigan 1-0, Keith Loughnane 0-3, Jack Lahart 0-2, Jack Hayes, Daniel McCahey, Euan Murray and Ronan O'Brien 0-1 each.
ARDSCOIL RIS: Darragh Jordan (Na Piarsaigh); Conor Ryan (Adare), James Coughlan (Ballybrown), Luke Tobin (Parteen); Eoin Brosnan (Na Piarsaigh), Eoin Carey (Cratloe), Jack Cosgrove (Ahane); Darragh Horkan (Na Piarsaigh), Marc O’Brien (Cratloe); John O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Michael Collins (Clonlara), Darragh Gleeson (Adare); Cillian Murphy (Sixmilebridge), Eoin Begley (Clonlara), Patrick Kearney (Adare). Sub: Malachy McKenna (Pallasgreen) for Luke Tobin (52mins).
THURLES CBS: Sean Dempsey (Drom-Inch); Kyle O'Dowd (Durlas Og), Toby Corbett (Upperchurch Drombane), Keelan Dunne (Durlas Og); Daniel McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney), Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), Colman Moloney (Galmoy); Euan Murray (Durlas Og), Ryne Bargary (Boherlahan Dulla); Keith Loughnane (Durlas Og), Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch), Dvaid Costigan (Moycarkey Borris); Jack Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill), Robbie Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), Jack Hayes (Morcarkey-Borris). Subs: Killian Cantwell (Moycarkey Borris) for Jack Hayes (34mins), Ronan O'Brien ((Durlas Og) for Daniel McCahey (44mins),
REFEREE: Cathal McAllister (Cork).
