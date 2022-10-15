Search

15 Oct 2022

Limerick hurling schedule revealed for 2023 Munster Championship in GAA draws for new season

Limerick learn fate in 2023 Munster SFC draw as senior hurling schedule confirmed

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

15 Oct 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick senior hurlers will begin the defence of their All-Ireland SHC title against Waterford next Spring.

While the dates for the Munster SHC are yet to be finalised, the sequence of games has been confirmed this Saturday.

Also this Saturday were the draws for the 2023 Munster senior football championship. As provincial finalists this season, Limerick received a bye into the semi finals, where they will await either Cork or Clare. The Ray Dempsey managed Limerick would be at home to Clare but away to Cork.

In hurling, Limerick will be away to the Davy Fitzgerald managed Waterford in Walsh Park in the opening round.

The first home game will be in round two against Clare.

John Kiely's side will have a bye in round three before a trip to FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles to play the Liam Cahill managed Tipperary in round four.

In the final round of games Limerick will be at home to Cork in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

