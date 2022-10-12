Perfect birthday present for Limerick star as Ireland women book historic World Cup place

LIMERICK soccer star Claire O'Riordan can celebrate her birthday in style this Wednesday with a historic World Cup final spot secured by her Republic of Ireland women's side.

The Newcastle West star turns 28 this October 12 and the perfect birthday present arrived just a couple of hours before midnight in Glasgow's Hampden Park as Vera Pauw's national side qualified for the World Cup finals to be staged in Australia and New Zealand next July and August.

O'Riordan was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over the Scots but last month the former Newcastle West AFC star played a key role as Ireland earned a 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

That was a first competitive start for the national side for the Newcastle West woman since 2018 and her 18th international senior cap since her debut against Hungary in March 2016.

O'Riordan joined Scottish giants Celtic FC Women from German side Duisburg this Summer.

Multi-talented O'Riordan has played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick - she played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer side while in college in IT Carlow.

After impressing in the colours of Newcastle West AFC, O'Riordan then made her name in the Women's National League with Wexford as a striker. There, the highly rated O'Riordan won league titles and the FAI Cup.

She converted to centre back following her move to Germany with Duisburg in 2018 and has been a regular in Republic of Ireland women's senior squads.