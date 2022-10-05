Search

05 Oct 2022

Limerick scoring sensation included in nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars

Camogie

Limerick camogie's top scorer Caoimhe Costelloe | PICTURE: Inpho

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Oct 2022 12:07 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ONE Limerick player have been included in the PwC and The Camogie Association nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars.

Limerick scoring sensation Caoimhe Costelloe is included among the half forward nominees. The Adare star faces competition from Kilkenny pair Denise Gaule and Julianne Malone and Abby Flynn (Waterford).

Costelloe was the June PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Month. She notched 2-19 in two games that month to help Limerick into the quarter final of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with wins over Offaly and Down.

The All-Stars shortlist has been compiled by a dedicated All-Star Nomination Committee, to celebrate the high performance and commitment of players throughout the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship season.  

All-Ireland Champions Kilkenny take prime position in the nominations of 36 players spread  across six different counties. Players from Kilkenny (11), Cork (10), Waterford (7), Galway (5),  Dublin (2), Limerick (1) are featured in this year’s PwC Camogie All-Stars nominations. 

The presentations of the awards will take place at a star-studded PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on November 26 in Croke Park. 

The impressive list of forward nominations includes nominees from across six counties: Kilkenny, Waterford, Limerick, Dublin, Cork and Galway. Kilkenny lead proceedings once again with Julianne Malone, Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan and Miriam Walsh all acknowledged for their attacking force. Waterford and Cork land three slots each, with Dublin following with two nominations, along with Galway and Limerick with one nomination each.   

Congratulating the nominees, Camogie President Hilda Breslin said: “2022 was an exceptional display of athleticism, skill, hard work and determination from all players. I want to congratulate those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC Camogie  All-Stars and celebrate their individual performances, that contributed greatly in what was a  tremendous showcase of our game from start to finish. I wish to sincerely thank our new sponsor PwC for their support of our All-Stars Awards. All our nominees are truly deserving of the titles, and I look forward to celebrating with them on our Awards evening in Croke Park in November.” 

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “On behalf of everyone at PwC, sincere congratulations to each of the 36 nominees for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars. Their  outstanding individual performances throughout the season have entertained and captivated us all. Congratulations also to those shortlisted for the PwC Camogie Manager of the Year.  The level of commitment shown by all showcases the dedication and sacrifices they make on  and off the field. Developing and recognising excellence in talent is paramount to the future success of all of our communities.”    

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022

Goalkeepers: Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny), Brianna O'Regan (Waterford).

Corner Back Nominees: Libby Coppinger (Cork), Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny).

Full Back Nominees: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Iona Heffernan (Waterford), Sarah Dervan (Galway).

Half Back Nominees: Laura Hayes (Cork), Laura Murphy (Kilkenny), Orla Hickey (Waterford), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork). 

Centre Back Nominees: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork), Roisin Black (Galway).

Midfield Nominees: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Hannah Looney (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Lorraine Bray (Waterford).

Half Forward Nominees: Caoimhe Costello (Limerick), Abby Flynn (Waterford), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Julianne Malone (Kilkenny).

Centre Forward Nominees: Aisling Maher (Dublin), Beth Carton (Waterford), Fiona Keating (Cork).

Corner Forward Nominees: Aisling O'Neill (Dublin), Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Katriona Mackey (Cork), Niamh Rockett. (Waterford)  

Full Forward Nominees: Ailish O'Reilly (Galway), Amy O'Connor (Cork), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)  

Manager of the Year: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway).

