27 Sept 2022

One from Limerick in the TG4 Ladies Football Team of the All-Ireland Junior Championship

Limerick defender Kristine Reidy

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

27 Sept 2022 3:14 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is one Limerick player selected in the 2022 TG4 Teams of the All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.  

These selections honour outstanding individual displays throughout the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships with the winners set to receive their awards at a Croke Park function on Friday November 4.

Limerick defender Kristine Reidy has been named in the corner back position on the Team of the Year.

In both 2016 and '19, the Feohanagh-Castlemahon player was selected on the Lidl Teams of the League.

The Graham Shine managed Limerick lost to Fermanagh at the semi final stage.

On the TG4 Junior Team of the Championship, winners Antrim are represented by goalkeeper Anna McCann, Aislinn McFarland, Niamh McIntosh, Saoirse Tennyson, Sarah O’Neill, Lara Dahunsi, who was player of the match in the drawn Final, captain Cathy Carey, who was player of the match in the replay against Fermanagh, and Orlaith Prenter.

Fermanagh’s exploits in reaching the Final are rewarded by the inclusion of Sarah McCarville, Aisling O’Brien, Bláithín Bogue and Junior Championship top scorer Eimear Smyth in the Team of the Championship, while there are also slots for Carlow forwards Rachel Sawyer and Sara Doyle. 

Limerick, who were also beaten semi finalists along with Carlow, have corner back Kristine Reidy selected in the team. 

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “The TG4 All-Ireland Junior and Intermediate Championships produced some outstanding football this year.

“We felt that it was only right and fitting to honour the contributions of Junior and Intermediate Championship players by naming Teams of the Championship in these grades. We did so in 2020 and the announcement of the Teams of the Championship revives memories of memorable summer fixtures. Across the board, we witnessed stunning saves, spectacular points, clinically taken goals, tight defending, high fielding around the middle of the field and the very best that our sport has to offer," said Naughton. 

“The standard of football was superb, however, right from the very start of the All-Ireland series in both competitions, and I wish to compliment the players who ensured that many of the fixtures that were played will be talked about long into the future."

He added: “To launch the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships, we were delighted to announce a five-year extension of our partnership. Our new deal with TG4 will last until the conclusion of the 2027 season and I wish to put on the record my sincere thanks to TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont, Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, and the entire TG4 team for their outstanding commitment to our sport.”  

TG4 Junior Team of the Championship 

Anna McCann – Antrim  
Kristine Reidy – Limerick 
Aislinn McFarland – Antrim  
Niamh McIntosh – Antrim  
Sarah McCarville – Fermanagh 
Saoirse Tennyson – Antrim  
Sarah O’Neill – Antrim  
Lara Dahunsi – Antrim 
Aisling O’Brien – Fermanagh  
Cathy Carey – Antrim  
Bláithín Bogue – Fermanagh 
Rachel Sawyer – Carlow 
Sara Doyle – Carlow  
Orlaith Prenter – Antrim  
Eimear Smyth – Fermanagh  

