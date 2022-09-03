Kildimo-Pallaskenry goalkeeper scores late winning goal against Ballybrown in Limerick SHC

THERE were dramatic scenes in Askeaton as a late stoppage time free from Kildimo-Pallaskenry goalkeeper John Chawke found the back of the net as his side made it two wins from three outings in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with a climactic one-point victory over Ballybrown.

In Askeaton, Kildimo-Pallaskenry finished 1-17 to 1-16. winners.

Ballybrown had looked likely winners when Luke O'Connor put Harry Gleeson's charges two points ahead 15 seconds from time added on.

However, Kildimo-Pallaskenry outscored their neighbours by 1-7 to four points in the second half to secure the precious win to go top of Group 2.

The men in white and green were five points clear at half time, thanks to a flawless free-scoring performance from both Aidan O'Connor and Colin Coughlan, both who scored eight dead ball scores between them in the opening 30 minutes.

And, Ballybrown hit 15 wides, compared to just six for Kildimo-Pallaskenry, who now have two wins and one defeat from three outings in the Limerick SHC.

Unbelievable scenes in Askeaton. Kildimo-Pallaskenry goalkeeper John Chawke with a thundering free into the back of the net to give Kildimo-Pallaskenry a dramatic one-point win in stoppage time

It was 1-12 to 0-10 at half time.

Ross Kenny had the game's opening goal just after the midway point of the first half as Ballybrown built a 1-2 to 0-2 lead after a nervy opening 15 minutes which saw both sides level twice.

Aidan O'Connor and Colin Coughlan added a further six points between them by half time, with eight of the 1-12 Ballybrown got in opening half coming from either free taker. Both O'Connor and Coughlan would finish with 0-4 each (all frees and one '65).

After the restart, a superb Kyle Hayes point from out wide gave Kildimo-Pallaskenry the lift they needed and with momentum slowly swinging in their favour, the men in blue clawed it back to a two-point game with a Shaun Barry free, just eight minutes into the second half.

Ballybrown again opened up a three point lead, but, with just over 10 minutes to go, Kildimo-Pallaskenry made it a one-point game when Barry slotted over his ninth point of the evening with seven minutes left on the clock.

Ballybrown battled back and looked to have secured their third win from three games when Luke O'Connor pointed in the 59th minute, after what was a physical and tense finish to the game, during which either side failed to score in almost seven minutes.

However, with it being 1-16 to 0-17 in favour of Ballybrown, Kildimo-Pallaskenry made the game-winning decision of sending goalkeeper John Chawke up for a last minute free.

The rest is history, as the Ballybrown defence couldn't do anything to stop the booming shot into the back of the net. The roar from the Kildimo-Pallaskenry crowd could be heard from Church Street in Askeaton.

Next weekend, Ballybrown play Garryspillane, while Kildimo-Pallaskenry take on Blackrock.