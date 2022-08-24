'Job done!' Star Limerick hurler Cian Lynch undergoes procedure on his leg

ALMOST seven weeks after he sustained an ankle injury which kept him out of this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling final, Limerick hurler Cian Lynch has undergone surgery on his leg.

The 2021 Hurler of the Year was forced to watch his teammates achieve the historic three in-a-row from the seats in Croke Park on July 17 last.

This Wednesday, the Patrickswell man posted a photo to his Instagram account of himself in a hospital gown lying on a hospital trolley.

“Job done,” he posted, with a tick mark, while tagging the Sports Surgery Clinic located in Santry, Dublin where he underwent the procedure.

A protective cover can be seen on the star hurler’s left leg.

Last month, Lynch climbed the steps of Croke Park’s Hogan Stand, with the aid of crutches and a protective boot on his leg, to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup with team captain Declan Hannon.

Lynch became a major injury doubt for the All-Ireland SHC final against Kilkenny having twisted his ankle in training the weekend before the hurling showpiece.

He was said to have been in top form in the Gaelic Grounds that night and was very much in the running for a starting spot in the final against the Cats.

The 26-year-old had only made his return from a serious hamstring injury when sprung from the bench in the second-half of Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway on July 3.

His return to action that day ended a 10-week spell on the sidelines having limped off with a hamstring injury nine minutes into Limerick’s Munster Championship meeting with Waterford on April 23.