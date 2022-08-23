Bruff power home to see off Monaleen in Limerick Premier U19 hurling final

The Bruff squad celebrate their Limerick U19 Premier hurling final victory over Monaleen at Caherconlish on Tuesday evening Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson
A DOMINANT second half display from Bruff saw them crowned Limerick U19 Premier hurling champions, thanks to a 2-19 to 1-14 final victory over Monaleen at Caherconlish on Tuesday evening.
The Stars turned this game on its head after a first half which Monaleen were the better side. The City men lead 1-9 to 0-8 at half time.
That lead was thanks to six points from Ronan Lyons while Noel Clancy also pointed. The goal from Max Ivory had the City side well placed.
But second half goals from Diarmuid Dennehy and Tadhg Boddy pushed them clear. They enjoyed a string of scores late on with Darragh Butler accurate from frees.
Captain Dennehy was presented with the new U19 silverware before a 300 strong crowd in Caherconlish.
More to follow: -
