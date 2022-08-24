Search

24 Aug 2022

Munster Rugby to face South African Select XV in November

Munster Rugby to face South African Select XV in November

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber, left, and SA Rugby Director Rassie Erasmus pictured during their time coaching at Munster Rugby

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 Aug 2022 1:55 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTERRugby will take on a touring side for the first time in six years when a South Africa Select XV face the province on Thursday, November 10.

The game will form part of the World Cup-winning Springboks’ Autumn Nations Series which will see them line out against Ireland, France, Italy, and England while the SA Select XV will play Munster Rugby and Bristol Bears in vital midweek games.

This will be the first time in the professional era that Munster Rugby face a South African touring side with the last encounter taking place in 1970.

While the sides have met on three occasions, South Africa remain the only major touring side the province have yet to record a win against.

The match venue and ticket information will be confirmed in due course.

Media reports in recent days have indicated that the fixture could take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork subject to approval.

Commenting on the exciting announcement, Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen.

“Munster Rugby has a proud tradition of hosting major touring sides and to face the SA Select XV during this Autumn Series will be a hugely exciting prospect for the club and our supporters.

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible.”

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber was delighted about the announcement, having served as a member of Munster’s coaching staff with SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus between 2016 and 2017 and said:

“Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year.

“We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.”

Nienaber said while they will work out the specifics about how to spread his management team effectively between the midweek matches and the Tests, the opportunity to play these matches will benefit the coaches and players.

“We haven’t had a proper rugby tour with midweek games in several years, so we are very excited about this opportunity,” said Nienaber.

Munster’s Record v South Africa
1951| Munster 6-11 South Africa, Thomond Park

1960 | Munster 3-9 South Africa, Musgrave Park

1970 | Munster 9-25 South Africa, Thomond Park

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media