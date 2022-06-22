Cian Lynch returns to training in Limerick hurling boost ahead of All-Ireland semi final

CIAN Lynch has returned to training with the Limerick senior hurlers ahead of their All-Ireland SHC semi final with Galway.

Speaking with media this Wednesday evening, Limerick manager John Kiely confirmed that 2021 Hurler of the Year Lynch was very much in his plans for the July 3 semi final in Croke Park.

"Cian is making fantastic progress through his rehab and hasn’t had any setback throughout the process. The medical team have worked wonders with him, they set a plan and the timeline is bang in place," confirmed Kiely.

Lynch will be 10-weeks out of action by July 3 – limping off with a hamstring injury early in the round two Munster SHC win over Waterford on April 23.

"He’s re-engaged with training so the next week to ten days are going to be key in terms of his involvement on the day, but in terms of where we want him to be, he’s exactly there. That was always the hope, the plan. Obviously we’re not entirely through that plan yet, but we’re very happy with where we are right now," outlined the Limerick manager.

"Thankfully the injury list isn’t very long, we’re in a very good place," said Kiely, who could select from a full strength panel for the Galway game, bar young gun Brian O'Grady, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in April.

And, Peter Casey and Barry Murphy are now back in full training – albeit neither have seen any competitive action since both sustained cruciate ligament injuries within weeks last August/September.

"We came out of the Munster final without major difficulties and having the extra time gave time to get a bit of rest."

Kiely explained: "The headline ones are Peter and Barry have done fantastically well and have resumed full training in recent weeks - they’re available for selection and that’s where they’re at. They have fully completed their recovery."

"It’d be remiss of me not to say how hard they’ve worked to put themselves in that position, they’ve worked tremendously hard. The medical team - with Cairbre O'Caireallain, Mark Melbourne, Dr James Ryan and Sean McAuliffe. They’ve worked really hard to get those lads back to the condition they’re in," said Kiely of Casey and Murphy.