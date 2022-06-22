Search

22 Jun 2022

Young Limerick hurdler selected on Irish team for European U18 Athletics Championships

Irish

Victoria Amiadamen of Dooneen AC, Limerick, centre, pictured the women's U18 200m during the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoors at the Athlone Institute of Technology

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

22 Jun 2022 1:49 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ONE of Limerick's rising stars has been selected by Athletics Ireland to represent Ireland at the European U18 Championships in Jerusalem.

Dooneen's Victoria Amiadamen is one of 20 Irish athletes selected to compete at the championships in Israel form July 4-7.

Amiadamen, who is coached by PJ O'Rourke, will compete in the 400m hurdles.

SQUAD

Aisling Lane, (Mullingar), 5,000m Walk

Ava Rochford, (Nenagh), High Jump

Elizabeth Ndudi, (DSD), Long Jump, 100m

Kirsti Foster, (Willowfield Harriers), 1500m

Niamh Murray, (Bray Runners), 400m

Victoria Amiadamen, (Dooneen), 400mh

Andrew Glennon, (Mullingar), 10,000m Walk

Diarmuid Fagan, (Mullingar), 1500m

Finn O’Neill, (Lifford Strabane), Decathlon

Fintan Dewhirst, (Tir Chonaill), 400mh

Harry Colbert, (Waterford), 3000m

Jack Fenlon, (St Abbans), 3000m

Jack Kelly, (Tallagh), 800m

Liam Shaw, Athenry, Iain Shaw, Shot

Lughaidh Mallon, (Lagan Valley), 1500m

Max O’Reilly, (Riverstick Kinsale), 100m

Neil Culhane, (Ace), 800m

Oisín Joyce, (Lake District), Javelin

Sam O’Sullivan, (Clonmel), 10,000m Walk

Sean Carmody, (Leevale), 400mh

