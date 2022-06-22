Young Limerick hurdler selected on Irish team for European U18 Athletics Championships

Victoria Amiadamen of Dooneen AC, Limerick, centre, pictured the women's U18 200m during the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoors at the Athlone Institute of Technology
ONE of Limerick's rising stars has been selected by Athletics Ireland to represent Ireland at the European U18 Championships in Jerusalem.
Dooneen's Victoria Amiadamen is one of 20 Irish athletes selected to compete at the championships in Israel form July 4-7.
Amiadamen, who is coached by PJ O'Rourke, will compete in the 400m hurdles.
SQUAD
Aisling Lane, (Mullingar), 5,000m Walk
Ava Rochford, (Nenagh), High Jump
Elizabeth Ndudi, (DSD), Long Jump, 100m
Kirsti Foster, (Willowfield Harriers), 1500m
Niamh Murray, (Bray Runners), 400m
Victoria Amiadamen, (Dooneen), 400mh
Andrew Glennon, (Mullingar), 10,000m Walk
Diarmuid Fagan, (Mullingar), 1500m
Finn O’Neill, (Lifford Strabane), Decathlon
Fintan Dewhirst, (Tir Chonaill), 400mh
Harry Colbert, (Waterford), 3000m
Jack Fenlon, (St Abbans), 3000m
Jack Kelly, (Tallagh), 800m
Liam Shaw, Athenry, Iain Shaw, Shot
Lughaidh Mallon, (Lagan Valley), 1500m
Max O’Reilly, (Riverstick Kinsale), 100m
Neil Culhane, (Ace), 800m
Oisín Joyce, (Lake District), Javelin
Sam O’Sullivan, (Clonmel), 10,000m Walk
Sean Carmody, (Leevale), 400mh
