11 May 2022

Referee confirmed for Limerick and Clare derby in Munster Hurling Championship

Referee confirmed for Limerick and Clare derby in Munster Hurling Championship

Jerome O'Connell

11 May 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CROKE PARK officials have confirmed the referee for Sundays' eagerly awaited Munster Senior Hurling Championship derby between Limerick and Clare.

Cork's Colm Lyons will be the man in the middle for the May 15 tie in Cusack Park in Ennis - throw-in at 4pm.

Lyons hasn't refereed a Limerick championship game since the 2020 Munster SHC final win over Waterford.

Indeed Lyons hasn't refereed any Limerick senior hurling match since round one of the Allianz League in May 2021.

Back in 2015, Lyons also refereed Limerick and Clare in the Munster SHC, which the TJ Ryan managed men in green won by one point in Thurles.

The Cork official refereed Clare in their Allianz League tie with Wexford this Spring and last year officiated in their Munster SHC win over Waterford.

In the 2022 championship, Nemo Rangers clubman Lyons' only match to date was Galway's win over Kilkenny in Pearse Stadium on May 1.

Referee Colm Lyons

