Referee confirmed for Limerick and Clare derby in Munster Hurling Championship

CROKE PARK officials have confirmed the referee for Sundays' eagerly awaited Munster Senior Hurling Championship derby between Limerick and Clare.
Cork's Colm Lyons will be the man in the middle for the May 15 tie in Cusack Park in Ennis - throw-in at 4pm.
Lyons hasn't refereed a Limerick championship game since the 2020 Munster SHC final win over Waterford.
Indeed Lyons hasn't refereed any Limerick senior hurling match since round one of the Allianz League in May 2021.
Back in 2015, Lyons also refereed Limerick and Clare in the Munster SHC, which the TJ Ryan managed men in green won by one point in Thurles.
The Cork official refereed Clare in their Allianz League tie with Wexford this Spring and last year officiated in their Munster SHC win over Waterford.
In the 2022 championship, Nemo Rangers clubman Lyons' only match to date was Galway's win over Kilkenny in Pearse Stadium on May 1.
Referee Colm Lyons
Mayor Daniel Butler receiving the keys to the former Bank of Ireland branch in Rathkeale from Roisin Crotty of BOI. Also pictured are Cllrs Bridie Collins, John O'Donoghue, Adam Teskey & Stephen Keary
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.