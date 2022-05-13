Search

13 May 2022

Three Limerick Primary Game panels confirmed for busy weekend in Munster GAA Championship

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THREE Limerick teams will be in Primary Game action this weekend in a hectic schedule of Munster Championship game in Thurles and Ennis.

On Saturday evening Limerick will have a boys and girls team in action during the Munster SFC semi final meeting of Limerick and Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm.

On Sunday, a Limerick camogie team will play during the Munster SHC clash with Clare in Cusack Park at 4pm.

"It promises to be a hectic weekend for the teachers and players involved in the Munster GAA Primary Game as Limerick are doubly engaged. Twenty two boys and girls will line out in the Limerick colours in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening when Limerick take on Tipperary in the semi final of the Senior Football Championship. Less than twenty four hours later, a further
eleven girls will represent Limerick when they take on Clare in Cusack Park at halftime in the Clare v Limerick Senior Hurling clash," explained Joe Lyons, who is coordinator of the Munster GAA Primary Game.

The selectors on duty in Thurles will be St Pauls NS trio John Hutton, John Tuohy and Ruairi Walsh, Brother JL Dormer, Ciarán Crowe and Michael Kearney (Our Lady of Lourdes NS, Rosbrien).

The camogie selectors for Ennis are all from St Pauls NS: Niamh O'Dea, John Tuohy and Ruairi Walsh.

BOYS FOOTBALL: Ruairi Bullman (Knockea NS), Darragh Doyle (Donoughmore NS), Tadhg Goggin (Scoil an Spioraid Naomh, Roxborough), Michael Gallahue (Anglesboro NS), DJ Kelly (Martinstown NS), Paddy O’Connell (Manister NS), Alex Galligan (Scoil Chríost Rí, Caherdavin), Paudie Quilter (Monaleen NS), Michael Lynch (Carrickerry NS), Daniel Hunt (Athea NS), Tiernan Horgan (Killoughteen NS).

GIRLS FOOTBALL: Millie Dore (Templeglantine NS), Danielle Naughton (Knocknasna NS), Aoife Donnelly (Feenagh NS), Laoise Kingston (Croom NS), Mary English (Anglesboro NS), Rachel Kelly (Knockea NS), Aishling Stokes (Oola NS), Georgia Hayes (Doon Convent NS), Emilyann O’Neill (An Mhodh Scoil), Cáit O'Donoghue (Kildimo NS), Aibhlín Hassett (St Pauls NS). 

CAMOGIE: Nollaig Noonan (Killoughteen NS), Kate O'Riordan (Mahoonagh NS), Annabelle Mulcaire Quille (Ballingarry NS), Aisling Foley (Kilcornan NS), Amy Mullins (Ardagh NS), Hazel Gleeson (Shountrade NS), Isabelle Fitzgerald (Ballybrown NS), Eleanor Fitzgerald (Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh), Abbey Nealon (Gaelscoil an Ráithín), Anna Regan Magnier (Milford NS), Emma O'Donnell (Patrickswell NS).

Limerick camogie panel for Ennis

