Search

09 May 2022

Limerick based basketball player declares for the NBA draft

basketball

Samuel Vessat

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 May 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK based basketball player Samuel Vessat has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The French point guard is currently a student in TUS MidWest and plays with the Limerick University side.

Vessat is coached by Limerick Sport Eagles basketball player Vadji Dosso.

"He has an average of 38.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 7.5 assists per game," explained Dosso of Vessat, who recently returned to action after a year out injured.

"Samuel already at his age has a career that is truly out of the ordinary," said Dosso of Vessat, who has already had basketball stints in France, Switzerland, the US and now Ireland.

"His story is just incredible for a 19 year old. Four countries just for basketball without counting the different French cities where he had to go - at his young age he already knows the professional world in many ways, sacrificing everything for his dream," said Dosso, who both coaches and works as an agent for Vessat.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at Barclays Center in New York.

By the end of April, the National Basketball Association announced that 283 players had already filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft.

On draft night, a total of just 60 prospects will be selected to join an NBA franchise.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media