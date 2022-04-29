Munster Rugby score precious bonus point win over Cardiff in URC

MUNSTER Rugby scored a precious 42-21 bonus point win over Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Full-back Mike Haley, who was awarded the Man of the Match accolade, and replacement scrum-half Craig Casey bagged a brace of tries each as Munster secured a maximum five-point haul to move up to second place in the crowded URC table.

Second row Thomas Ahern also crossed the whitewash as Johann van Graan's charges secured a timely win ahead of next weekend's glamour Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster have won their last sux matches against Cardiff since the Welshmen’s 37-13 victory at the Arms Park in September 2018.

Indeed, Cardiff have not beaten Munster in Ireland since a 24-23 win at Musgrave Park in September 2016

Munster Rugby led the game 27-14 at half-time in Cork, having trailed 7-14 with 13 minutes on the clock.

The home side managed three first half tries, with full-back Mike Haley helping himself to a brace, while second-row Thomas Ahern also crossed the whitewash.

Out-half Ben Healy also added 12 points with the boot in that opening half.

Munster, who have lost just once to a Welsh opponent in their last 16 such encounters in the United Rugby Championship, added two further tries in the second half through replacement scrum-half Casey to seal a convincing win against a side which began the night in 14th place in the table.

Munster have just one regular season fixture remaining in the URC, an away date against Leinster in May.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Conor Murray, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern, Peter O'Mahony (CAPT), Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Donoghue. Replacements used: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Shane Daly

CARDIFF RUGBY: Hallam Amos, Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango, Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Carré, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, James Botham, Josh Navidi (CAPT), James Ratti. Replacements used: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Matthew Screech, Ellis Jenkins, Jamie Hill, Rhys Priestland, Garyn Smith.

REFEREE: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)