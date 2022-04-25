Limerick minor hurling team selected for Munster Championship quarter final with Waterford

Vice captain Pierce Connery pictured during the win over Kerry
THE Limerick minor hurling team has been named for Tuesday evening's Munster Championship quarter final.
Limerick play Waterford in the knockout tie in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock this April 26 at 6.30.
The Limerick minor manager is Kevin O'Hagan (Mungret St Pauls) with coach Ger Barry (Killeedy) and selectors Liam Hammersley (Cappamore), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Mark Keane (South Liberties).
They have given a vote of confidence to the line-up that defeated Kerry last week. Indeed 13 of the side also started in the round one loss to Cork.
LIMERICK: Fionn O'Brien (Bruree); Billy Earls (Patrickswell), Shane Fitzgibbon (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Patrick Mooney (Staker Wallace); Diarmuid Lyons (Newcastle West), Conor Frawley (Bruree), Owen Meaney (Bruff); Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls), Darragh Langan (Monaleen); Pierce Connery (Kilmallock), Bradley Moran (Na Piarsaigh), Josh Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), Mark Field (Monaleen), Ciaran McMahon (Kildimo-Pallaskeny), Darren Collopy (Murroe-Boher). Subs: Lorcan Costelloe (Hospital-Herbertstown), Jack Daly (Croom), Sean Og Blackmore (Doon), Ben Murnane (Monaleen), Barry Adams (Ballybrown), Tadgh Boddy (Bruff), Michael O'Riordan (Bruff), Tadgh Hourigan (Pallasgreen), Shane Ryan (Garryspillane).
