13 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Budding Limerick rugby players showcase talents at Aviva Mini Provincial Festival

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

13 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

THERE were thrills and spills galore at Takumi Park as the Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festival took place at Old Crescent RFC in Rosbrien on Sunday.

The Munster Provincial Festival saw teams from across the province competing, with representation from Young Munster RFC, Clonmel RFC, Garryowen FC, Bruff, Abbeyfeale and many more.

Launched by Munster legend Ronan O’Gara earlier this year, the Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals are crucial to the rugby development of young boys and girls across the country, as they get the chance to play against their peers, while learning new tips and tricks, in a safe, non-competitive and enjoyable environment. 

More than 2,000 children will take part in the Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals.

Many of those who showcased their skills at Old Crescent RFC will see their dreams come true next month, when they get a chance to play at Aviva Stadium as the Aviva Mini Rugby National Festival returns to the Home of Irish Rugby on Sunday May 22nd.

To learn more about the Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals, please visit www.aviva.ie/minirugby, or for more information, follow Aviva Ireland across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates over the coming weeks. 

