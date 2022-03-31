Limerick Senior Open 2022 at Limerick Lawn Tennis Club

ONE of the premier squash tournaments on Ireland's event calendar has taken place in Limerick.

Some of the brightest stars of the sport were at the Lawn Tennis Club in the Ennis Road to battle it out for some of the top honours in an event backed by the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Many of Irelands top ten players traveled down for the weekend event, which saw the finak played out between the current Irish number one player Sam Buckley and previous Limerick open winner Oisin Logan, who is Ireland's number four.

And it was Oisin who successfully defended his title.

Limerick Lawn Tennis Club squash captain, Declan Mannix said squash has seen a massive revival recently across the globe.

And club coaches Thomas Fitzgough and Ian Mannix said this is one of many such events that will be held at the club in the coming months and is an indication of the club's future ambition.

Both coaches are planning a structured adult and junior coaching programme to start over the next few months.

Thomas said any age group can play squash and advised anyone interested in joining the club are asked to make contact at office@lltc.com for membership details.