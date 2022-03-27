Croke Park and live television confirmed for Limerick and Louth football league final

THE Limerick senior footballers are Croke Park bound for their Allianz League final.

Limerick and Louth meet in the Division Three decider next Saturday April 2 and GAA officials have confirmed the match for Croke Park at 4.45.

The game will be live on TG4 television.

The Limerick-Louth game will be a double-header in GAA Headquarters with the Division Four final between Tipperary and Cavan at 2.30.

In a triple-header of live TV action - the Division One hurling final between Cork and Waterford is in Thurles at 7.15 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Croke Park will host another Allianz Football League final doube-header - Galway and Roscommon in the Division Two final at 1.45 and Kerry and Mayo in the Division One final at 4pm.

Louth are one of just two sides to defeat Limerick in the seven game league campaign. The sides met on February 20 in UL when Mickey Harte's side were 1-14 to 1-12 winners.

Next Saturday will be the first time in Croke Park for Limerick football since the 2013 Division Four league final when the Shannonsiders were 0-16 to 10-11 winners over Offaly. Limerick were managed by current coach Maurice Horan and current joint-captains Donal O'Sullivan and Iain Corbett are the only survivors from that starting team.

It's national football leagues on the double for Limerick next weekend.

Less than 24-hours after Limerick-Louth, Limerick will play Offaly in the Division Four Lidl Ladies Football League final.

That ladies football final is confirmed for Birr at 2pm this Sunday, April 3.

Billy Lee's Limerick booked their place in the Allianz Football League final with victory over Fermanagh in Sunday’s final round group game. The win ensured promotion into Division Two next season – Limerick’s first time outside the bottom two divisions since 2007.

Promotion means that Limerick will face quality opposition next Spring with Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Derry, Cork, Clare and Louth all opponents for the men in green.