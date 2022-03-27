Club Limerick GAA Draw Results for March 2022

The March CLUB Limerick draw has taken place
THE March Club Limerick Draw has been made and the results are revealed below.
Congratulations to all the winners.
The winner of 1st Prize €10,000 is Patrick Harnett of Monagea GAA.
The winner of the Exclusive Star Prize is Margaret Buckley of Croagh Kilfinny GAA, which is a €500 Voucher for Center Parcs Holiday Center.
The April CLUB Limerick draw will take place on Saturday, April 30.
Details of the CLUB Limerick draw at www.clublimerick.ie/draw
