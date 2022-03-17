Search

17 Mar 2022

Ardscoil Ris seek historic win in Croke Cup final between Limerick and Kilkenny colleges

Ardscoil Ris

Ardscoil Ris captain Vince Harrington with St Kierans' vice-captains Joe Fitzpatrick and Conor Cody

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

17 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SIX years after Na Piarsaigh lifted silverware in Croke Park on St Patricks Day, the hurlers of Ardscoil Ris look to return an All-Ireland title to Limerick this afternoon.

The North Circular Road side play St Kierans of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship final in Croke Park at 4pm this Thursday March 17.

It’s a game that will be live on TG4 in a double-header with the football final between St Brendans of Killarney and Naas CBS at 2pm.

The Limerick city side will be playing in their fourth Croke Cup final – looking to claim the prestigious U19 national title for the first time.

Ardscoil Ris contested Croke Cup finals in 2010, '11 and '16 - losing all to St Kierans, who are 23-time champions.

Ardscoil Ris have played six games to reach this St Patrick’s Day final and mentors Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan have used 24  players. They work with a panel of 39 players from 18 clubs - 12 across Limerick and six from south-east Clare.

WATCH: Cormac O'Donovan backs Ardscoil Ris momentum ahead of All-Ireland Croke Cup final

Ardscoil Ris lost the Harty Cup final to Tulla, but  defeated the Connacht and Leinster champions in the All-Ireland series.

The Croke Cup title was won twice by Limerick CBS - the Sexton St side winners in 1964 and 1966.

PANEL: JJ Carey, John Fitzgerald, Vince Harrington, Dylan Lynch, Patrick O'Neill, Wayne Kearns, Andrew Stack, Cian Brosnan, Jim Beary, (all Na Piarsaigh); Colm Flynn, Dara Casey, David Kennedy, Morgan O'Connell, Noel Flynn (all Sixmilebridge); Josh O'Reilly, Lee O'Reilly, Michael Gavin (all Ballybrown); Eoin Deegan, Riain McNamara, Sam Sheehy (all Cratloe); Evan O'Leary, Jack Butler (both Ahane); Sam Hickey, Shane Gleeson (both Adare); Cian Scully, Daniel Scully (both Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Denis Fahy, Niall O'Farrell (both Broadford); Diarmuid Stritch, Seimi Gully (both Clonlara); Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens), Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls), Fionn O'Brien (Bruree), Seadhna Liddy (Newmarket on Fergus).

