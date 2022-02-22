Title sponsor remains in place for Irish St Leger in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

GREYHOUND Racing Ireland have confirmed that Matchbook Betting Exchange will once again undertake sponsorship of the Irish St Leger at Limerick Greyhound Stadium for 2022.

The classic race is the blue riband event of the local calendar and indeed has been one of the centre pieces of the annual Irish greyhound racing calendar since its inception in 1944.

This year the event will run from Saturday November 12 to Saturday December 10 with a first place prize fund of €30,000.

Dearbhla O'Brien, CEO of the Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: they they were delighted to continue the partnership

“The Classic Final, hosted at Limerick Greyhound Stadium, is an iconic sporting event with a long and illustrious history. We are thrilled to work with an innovative brand such as Matchbook.

“Despite the global challenges of 2021, the team locally worked hard to ensure The Irish St. Leger was a fantastic event, and we relish the year ahead and what is certain to be another competitive renewal,” said Dearbhla O'Brien.

Eric Hegarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Matchbook Betting Exchange, said they were proud “to be associated with such a distinguished event with a proud history”.

“Last year’s competition was a terrific success, and the opportunity to promote the Matchbook Brand and our Greyhound Betting Markets while continuing to support the Greyhound racing industry in Ireland is one that we are incredibly excited about,” said Eric Hegarty of Matchbook Betting.

Meanwhile, on the track this Saturday there is €1500 on offer for the winner of the Deerjet Sydney at Stud A3 525 final.

The semi finals were the highlight on last Saturday’s Limerick card and it was Blastoff Sia who went one better than her second place finish last week to set the standard ahead of next week’s decider.

Taking a comfortable lead rounding the opener, Flashing Willow quickly opened a four length lead over Ocean Hugo and Blastoff Sia, who were neck and neck, as he produced that trademark electric speed down the back straight to stop the sectional clock at a smart 16.22.

Kenny Glen’s charge still held all the aces rounding the penultimate bend, however, Blastoff Sia was now in her element as she quickly halved the lead and suddenly, Flashing Willow looked like a sitting duck up front.

Blastoff Sia, owned by Owen Greene and trained by Pat Conway, stayed on strongly to soar up the rail and fly past a fading Flashing Willow in the closing stages.

Claiming a one and a half length victory over Ocean Hugo, who also stayed on well to grab second, the time was 28.99 as Flashing Willow booked his spot in next week’s decider, a further head back in third.

In the second semi final, Glengar Manus was headed early on by Jaytee Japan and the duo were to serve up quite a buckle down the back straight as both greyhounds went neck and neck.

However, showing brilliant determination Glengar Manus and the son of Ballymac Best and Droopys Mazda took control entering the penultimate bend and he stayed strong to hold off what was an eye-catching finish from Flyers Iniesta in second.

Just three parts of a length in hand crossing the line, Flyers Iniesta showed plenty in behind as Jaytee Japan had to settle for third. The time was 29.26.