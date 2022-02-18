Limerick man Sean Cronin in line to reach milestone at Leinster Rugby

LIMERICK hooker Sean Cronin is in line to reach a milstone number of appearances for Leinster in their URC fixture this weekend.

Head coach Leo Cullen has named his Leinster Rugby team to take on Ospreys at the RDS Arena on Saturday evening, 5pm, LIVE on RTE, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Despite starting on the replacements bench, it'll be a notable evening for hooker Seán Cronin who is in line to make his 200th appearance for Leinster Rugby.

Cronin made his debut for the province against Edinburgh Rugby in October 2011 and has been a mainstay in the side ever since going on to win two Heineken Champions Cups, a Challenge Cup and six URC titles to date.

The 35-year-old has won 72 caps for Ireland. A past pupil of Árdscoil Ris, Sean Cronin, who also played for Munster and Connacht, lined out for Shannon RFC in the AIL.

He has also scored 43 tries in a blue jersey of Leinster, that tally putting him at seventh in the club's overall try-scoring list.

Luke McGrath will lead the side out at the RDS while Ross Byrne will partner him in the half-backs.

Cullen can also call on Cronin, Peter Dooley, Jack Dunne, Rhys Ruddock, Nick McCarthy and Rory O'Loughlin.

Leinster Rugby team v Ospreys (appearances in brackets):

15. Jimmy O'Brien (41)

14. Jordan Larmour (69)

13. Jamie Osborne (11)

12. Harry Byrne (29)

11. Dave Kearney (170)

10. Ross Byrne (115)

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN (162)

1. Cian Healy (240)

2. James Tracy (134)

3. Michael Ala'alatoa (11)

4. Ross Molony (127)

5. Ryan Baird (35)

6. Martin Moloney (2)

7. Scott Penny (33)

8. Max Deegan (75)

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (199)

17. Peter Dooley (97)

18. Thomas Clarkson (10)

19. Jack Dunne (15)

20. Rhys Ruddock (198)

21. Nick McCarthy (41)

22. Rory O'Loughlin (91)

23. James Lowe (58)