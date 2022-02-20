Limerick put unbeaten record on the line against Mickey Harte's Louth in football league

LIMERICK and Louth meet in the Allianz Football League for the first time since 2015 this Sunday.

Seven years ago the sides met in a final round tie with the loser relegated out of Division Three.

The John Brudair managed Limerick were 2-13 to 2-11 winners in that game and victory for the men in green this Sunday will again go a long way towards ensuring Division Three status and indeed kick-starting talk of promotion upwards.

League ties between these counties haven’t been frequent in recent years – back in 2011 the wides met in Drogheda when current Limerick coach Maurice Horan was team manager. Limerick also won on that occasion.

It’s 2008 since Louth were last in Limerick for a league tie – a Dermot Phelan goal securing a 1-10 to 0-9 win for the home side.

This Sunday, Billy Lee’s Limerick are riding high as table-toppers with two wins from two outings. They face a Louth side managed by former Tyrone supremo Mickey Harte.

Harte’s Louth were promoted up out of Division Four last season.

Last time out against Antrim, Limerick lined out without the injured Mike Donovan, Bob Childs, Padraig de Brun and Cillian Fahy. All are back in the matchday panel for the clash with Louth but Paul Maher and Cian Sheehan are ruled out - team details here

After Sunday, there is just a short six-day turnaround for a Saturday February 26 clash away to Wicklow in Aughrim.

Limerick have scored six goals in their wins over Longford and Antrim and on Sunday face a Louth side that drew with Longford 1-6 to 0-9 last time out and lost to Laois in round one; 3-9 to 1-10.