Two changes in Limerick team to play Louth in Allianz Football League

BILLY Lee has released his Limerick team to play Louth in the Allianz Football League.
The men in green play Louth in round three of Division Three this Sunday (2pm) in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
There are two changes from the side that beat Antrim two weeks ago - Michael Donovan and Tony McCarthy into defence for Cian Sheehan and Paul Maher.
The duo aren't in the matchday squad but there are returns after injury for Cillian Fahy, Bob Childs and Padraig de Brun, who are all listed among the 11 substitutes.
LIMERICK: Donal Ó Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Eoin Cregan (Croom), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Killian Ryan (Mungret) Cillian Fahy (Dromcollcolleger-Broadford), Pádraig De Brún (Firies, Kerry), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins), Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen).
