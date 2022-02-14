In Pictures: Home supporters cheer Limerick to Ladies Football league win over London

A home crowd cheered Limerick to victory in round one of the Lidl Ladies Football League on Sunday.
Staker Wallace GAA grounds in Martinstown hosted the Division Four tie as Limerick were 2-9 to 0-9 winners over London.
Photographer Sinead Kiely captured the excitement among Limerick fans before and after the game for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.