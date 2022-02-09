Search

09 Feb 2022

TUS MidWest fightback falls short as Limerick side exit Fitzgibbon Cup against GMIT

Cathal Downes of TUS MidWest

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Feb 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S TUS MidWest exited the Fitzgibbon Cup this Wednesday afternoon.

In Carnmore, Co Galway it finished GMIT 1-19 TUS MidWest 1-12 in the quarter final of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

The Galway side were 1-12 to 0-7 clear by half time but the Limerick side battled back in the final quarter.

However, GMIT advanced to the final four, where they will play the winner from the fourth quarter final - this evening's clash between NUIG and WIT at 7pm in Dangan.

In the other semi final UL will play IT Carlow.

In today's tie between GMIT and TUS MidWest, the sides were level on three occasions in the opening 10-minutes with Billy Seymour frees to the fore for the Moylish based side.

Then came six successive points to open an advantage for Galway.

When AJ Willis added a goal for the home side, they were 1-12 to 0-5 ahead.

Evan Fitzpatrick hit back with TUS MidWest points before half time, but it was still an eight point interval deficit for the Jimmy Browne managed Limerick students.

In the second half Seymour had a goal back for TUS MidWest.

However scores from Kevin Cooney and Conor Gardiner ensured the Galway side maintained their lead.

Seymour, Robin Mounsey and Ross Bonnar had TUS MidWest points but there was no way back and it's GMIT that reach the final four.

