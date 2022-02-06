Search

06 Feb 2022

Top sports psychologist Caroline Currid continues with Limerick hurlers for 2022 season

Caroline Currid

Caroline Currid, Limerick hurling performance psychologist

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Feb 2022 4:50 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LEADING Performance Psychologist Caroline Currid is to continue working with the Limerick senior hurlers in 2022.

The Sligo native took up a full-time role with Munster rugby in the aftermath of Limerick's All-Ireland SHC final win last August leading to much uncertainty about her future involvement with the Limerick hurlers.

However, Currid was back with John Kiely's management team as Limerick began their Allianz Hurling League campaign this Sunday in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Limerick were beaten 1-11 to 0-11 by Darragh Egan's side - report here

The performance psychologist has been part of the John Kiely's senior hurling backroom team as Limerick won three of the last four All-Ireland SHC titles.

Since Limerick ended their 45 year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory in 2018, the role of performance psychologist Currid has received much praise from players and management alike.

"The one lady amongst all men Caroline Currid, what she done for us the last five years is indescribable. Thank you, Caroline" said Limerick captain Declan Hannon in praise of Currid in his All-Ireland winning speech in Croke Park last Summer.

John Kiely also lauded Currid for her role in guiding Limerick as champions to successive titles in a post All-Ireland final interview.

"This year we managed to carry the tag much much better, we coped with it much better and that is a great reflection of the work that Caroline has done with the players," said the Limerick hurling manager.

Currid, a native of Sligo, made her name as one of the leading performance coaches across varying spectrums of Irish sport over the last decade. Her roles include varying All-Ireland GAA winning teams (2008 Tyrone footballers, 2010 Tipperary hurlers, 2011 Dublin footballers and Limerick).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media