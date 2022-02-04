Search

05 Feb 2022

Three changes as Limerick team revealed for Allianz Football League tie against Antrim

Limerick team revealed for Allianz Football League tie against Antrim

Limerick footballers are Belfast bound

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

04 Feb 2022 10:03 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S team has been confirmed for Saturday's Allianz Football League round two tie with Antrim.

Billy Lee's Shannonsiders play The Saffrons in Corrigan Park in Belfast this February 5 at 2.30.

Injury rules out Mike Donovan, Bob Childs and Padraig de Brun, who were all forced off with knocks during the win over Longford last weekend.

Into the team come Paul Maher, Tony McCarthy and Adrian Enright - all introduced last Saturday.

Added to the substitutes are Gordon Brown, Eoin Cregan and Kevin Howard.

The Limerick and Antrim clash brings together two first round winners in Division Three.

The sides last met in the 2020 league when Antrim were 2-21 to 1-12 winners in a season when Limerick were promoted.

Donal O’Sullivan, Paul Maher, Tony McCarthy, Iain Corbett, Adrian Enright, Cillian Fahy and Hugh Bourke all remain in the starting team from that big defeat two years ago.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys); Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Josh Ryan (Oola), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Brian Donovan (Monaleen), Hugh Bourke (Adare), James Naughton (St Senans). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Eoin Cregan (Croom), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Killian Ryan (Mungret), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans), Kevin Howard (Claughaun), Robbie Bourke (Adare), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins).

