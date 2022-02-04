Three changes as Limerick team revealed for Allianz Football League tie against Antrim

Limerick footballers are Belfast bound
LIMERICK'S team has been confirmed for Saturday's Allianz Football League round two tie with Antrim.
Billy Lee's Shannonsiders play The Saffrons in Corrigan Park in Belfast this February 5 at 2.30.
Injury rules out Mike Donovan, Bob Childs and Padraig de Brun, who were all forced off with knocks during the win over Longford last weekend.
Into the team come Paul Maher, Tony McCarthy and Adrian Enright - all introduced last Saturday.
Added to the substitutes are Gordon Brown, Eoin Cregan and Kevin Howard.
The Limerick and Antrim clash brings together two first round winners in Division Three.
The sides last met in the 2020 league when Antrim were 2-21 to 1-12 winners in a season when Limerick were promoted.
Donal O’Sullivan, Paul Maher, Tony McCarthy, Iain Corbett, Adrian Enright, Cillian Fahy and Hugh Bourke all remain in the starting team from that big defeat two years ago.
LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys); Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Josh Ryan (Oola), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Brian Donovan (Monaleen), Hugh Bourke (Adare), James Naughton (St Senans). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Eoin Cregan (Croom), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Killian Ryan (Mungret), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans), Kevin Howard (Claughaun), Robbie Bourke (Adare), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.