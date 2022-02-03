Big guns return as Limerick confirm hurling team to play Wexford in Allianz League

NINE of Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC final team from last August have been selected to start against Wexford’s in Sunday’s round one tie in the Allianz Hurling League.

Declan Hannon, Aaron Gillane, Tom Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes and Nickie Quaid make their first appearances of the season after not playing during the Munster Cup.

Barry Nash, Dan Morrissey, William O’Donoghue and Gearoid Hegarty complete the list of nine who started in the Croke Park final victory over Cork last Summer.

Brian O’Grady, Colin Coughlan, Cathal O’Neill, Richie English, David Reidy and Pat Ryan are all rewarded for impressive Munster Cup displays with starting berths for the 1.45 fixture, which will be live on TG4 this Sunday from Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Kyle Hayes, Sean Finn, Seamus Flanagan and Darragh O’Donovan are listed among the substitutes.

2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, who is playing Fitzgibbon Cup hurling with NUIG at present, isn’t in the matchday squad.

Limerick go to Wexford Park for the third time under John Kiely as manager - winning in 2019 but losing back in 2017. Quaid, Byrnes, Hannon and Hegarty are the only players in line to start all three of these games.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Barry Nash (South Liberties), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell, Pat Ryan (Doon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca). Subs: David McCarthy (Glenroe), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Sean Finn (Bruff), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock).