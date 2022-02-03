Search

05 Feb 2022

Big guns return as Limerick confirm hurling team to play Wexford in Allianz League

Big guns return as Limerick confirm hurling team to play Wexford in Allianz League

Aaron Gillane named in the starting team to play Wexford

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

03 Feb 2022 10:19 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

NINE of Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC final team from last August have been selected to start against Wexford’s in Sunday’s round one tie in the Allianz Hurling League.

Declan Hannon, Aaron Gillane, Tom Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes and Nickie Quaid make their first appearances of the season after not playing during the Munster Cup.

Barry Nash, Dan Morrissey, William O’Donoghue and Gearoid Hegarty complete the list of nine who started in the Croke Park final victory over Cork last Summer.

Brian O’Grady, Colin Coughlan, Cathal O’Neill, Richie English, David Reidy and Pat Ryan are all rewarded for impressive Munster Cup displays with starting berths for the 1.45 fixture, which will be live on TG4 this Sunday from Chadwicks Wexford Park.

WATCH: Niall Moran expects 'huge challenge' as Ardscoil Ris play Tulla in TUS Harty Cup final

Kyle Hayes, Sean Finn, Seamus Flanagan and Darragh O’Donovan are listed among the substitutes.

2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, who is playing Fitzgibbon Cup hurling with NUIG at present, isn’t in the matchday squad.

Limerick go to Wexford Park for the third time under John Kiely as manager - winning in 2019 but losing back in 2017. Quaid, Byrnes, Hannon and Hegarty are the only players in line to start all three of these games.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Barry Nash (South Liberties), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell, Pat Ryan (Doon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca). Subs: David McCarthy (Glenroe), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Sean Finn (Bruff), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media