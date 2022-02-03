Search

05 Feb 2022

WATCH: Niall Moran expects 'huge challenge' as Ardscoil Ris play Tulla in TUS Harty Cup final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

03 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL Ris manager Niall Moran predicts Saturday's TUS Dr Harty Cup final could be the greatest challenge they have faced in any of their final appearances.

The Limerick city side have won five Munster Post Primary Schools Senior Hurling Championships from five final appearances.

This Saturday (1pm) in the TUS Gaelic Grounds Ardscoil Ris play first time finalists St Josephs of Tulla.

Moran, who was part of successful Ardscoil Ris managements in 2010, '11 and '16, expects a "huge challenge".

“This is a huge challenge for us – I think of all the finals we have played this could be the best opposition we have played,” said Ardscoil Ris manager Niall Moran.

“There are no surprises coming for us from Tulla. Their team is of the age and have five or six who have played club senior, while we have one. They are a team on the age with most U19, while most of our team is underage next year, albeit they will have left the school if they get their Leaving,” outlined the Ahane man.

“A lot of our guys are very inexperienced and haven’t played top level with club or county so if people actually scroll though it properly they will realise this is a huge day for all our players,” explained Moran, who is joined in the management team by fellow teachers Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan. 

Moran previewed Saturday's final with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader at a media event ahead of the final, organised by sponsors TUS at their campus in Moylish.

