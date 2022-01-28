Limerick Ladies Football confirm a panel of 40 players with some eye-catching additions

LIMERICK Ladies Football have confirmed their inter-county panel for the 2022 season.

The panel consists of 40 players, representing 15 clubs.

Limerick LGFA's captain for the 2022 season will be Roisin Ambrose from Old Mill and vice-captain will be Amy Ryan from Oola.

Limerick's first game of the Lidl National League Division 4 will be on February 13 at home to London.

Limerick's new manager for 2022 is Kerry native Graham Shine. He is assisted by coach-selectors Kevin Boyle, Aideen Fitzpatrick and Tim Keanneally.

Rebecca Delee, Deborah Murphy and Karen O'Leary were all in the Limerick senior camogie panel in recent years but have committed to inter-county ladies football for 2022.

It's a panel that also sees the return of a number of Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland winners such as Sarah O'Sullivan, Ava Hartigan, Aine McGrath, Niamh Ryan, Cathy Mee, Loretta Hanley, Catriona Davis and Mairead Kavanagh.

Also included is former Monaghan senior player Grainne McKenna, who has transferred to the St Ailbes club and linked up with the Limerick panel.

A number of last year's team are absent, including captain Niamh McCarthy from 2020 and '21 county intermediate champions Drom-Broadford, who aren't represented in the panel.

PANEL: Aine McGrath, Cathy Mee, Eibhlis Lee, Kristy Carroll and Rose Hyland (all Ballylanders); Grainne McKenna, Katie Heelan, Mairead Kavanagh, Meadhbh MacNamara and Niamh Ryan (all St Ailbes); Cathy Ambrose, Iris Kenneally, Róisín Ambrose and Sophie Hennessy (all Old Mill); Amy Ryan, Anna O'Dea, Claire Hayes and Leah Coughlan (all Oola); Kristine Reidy, Loretta Hanley and Rebecca Delee (all Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Catriona Davis, Deborah Murphy and Karen O'Leary (all Monagea), Noelle Curtin, Rebekah Daly and Sarah O'Connor (all Athea); Ava Hartigan, Eimear Kirby, Roisin O'Carroll (all Knockainey); Caoimhe Butler and Sarah Dillon (both Pallasgreen); Lauren Ryan and Maeve O’Halloran (both Adare); Leah O'Carroll and Lucy Costello (both Croom); Chloe Brosnahan (Fr Caseys), Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls), Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Sarah O’Sullivan (St Brigids).