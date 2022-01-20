Search

21 Jan 2022

UL signal Fitzgibbon Cup intent with 31-point derby win over Limerick rivals TUS MidWest

Fitzgibbon Cup

UL's Sean Twomey is tracked by Michael Cremin of TUS MidWest PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in UL

20 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE University of Limerick opened their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with an emphatic 31-point victory over Limerick rivals TUS MidWest this Thursday evening.

In Maguries Field in UL, this Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship derby finished UL 5-30 TUS MidWest 0-14.

Both sides have a remaining group game against TU Dublin.

UL, managed by Brian Ryan, had just one Limerick player in their starting team - Brian O'Grady in midfield. They introduced Rory Duff, Conor O'Grady and Mikey O'Grady as subs.

TUS MidWest, managed by Jimmy Browne, had locals Cathal Downes, Tomas O'Connor, Eoin Hurley and Patrick Kirby in their starting team and introduced Michael Cremin.

The opening exchanged were tight but then came a blast of three UL goals in as many minutes. Those green flags for Mark Rodgers, Sean Twomey and Gearoid O'Connor had UL 3-4 to 0-2 ahead and only 14-minutes played.

They lead at the first half water break was 12-points.

Limerick's William Henn points UCC to Fitzgibbon Cup victory over Mary Immaculate College

They were to add another two goals before half time - Rodgers completing his hat-trick.

UL were 5-14 to 0-5 clear at the break - Brian O'Grady with a fine point after soloing forward with purpose.

UL were to end with 11 different scorers and also hit 17 wides in this big win.

Michael Kiely and Niall Brennan increased their personal tallies in the second half as the home side eased to the win, with sub Conor O'Grady also on the mark with a late point.

It was 5-22 to 0-10 at the second half water break.

In the final quarter a Billy Seymour penalty for TUS MidWest crashed over the crossbar for a point.

SCORERS: UL: Mark Rodgers 3-1, Gearoid O'Connor 1-7 (0-5frees), Michael Kiely 0-6, Niall Brennan 0-5, Sean Twomey 1-2, Bryan O'Mara, Ciaran Connolly and Billy Power (1free) 0-2 each, Brian O'Grady, Michael Gough and Conor O'Grady 0-1 each. TUS Midwest: Billy Seymour 0-6 (3frees, 1pen), Robin Mounsey 0-3, Shane Taylor 0-2, Sean O'Loughlin, Kian O'Kelly and Aaron Mulcahy 0-1 each.

UL: Eoin Davis (St Catherines, Cork); Daniel Treacy (Scarriff, Clare), TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), Michael Gough (Smith O’Briens, Clare); Brian Staunton (Thomastown, Kilkenny), Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary), Conor Flaherty (Carnmore-Claregalway, Galway); Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen, Limerick), Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney, Tipperary); Niall Brennan (Lisdowney, Kilkenny), Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers, Cork); Billy Power (Clonea, Waterford), Mark Rodgers (Scarriff, Clare), Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourtney, Waterford), Subs: Rory Duff (Mungret, Limerick) for Brian Staunton (h-t), Killian Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly) for Conor Flaherty (h-t), Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown, Limerick) for Mark Rodgers (36mins), Ross Hayes (Crusheen, Clare) for Brian O'Grady (36mins), Mikey O'Grady (Knockainey, Limerick) for Gearoid O'Connor (47mins), 

TUS Midwest: Cian Broderick (Clarecastle, Clare); Tomas O'Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), Paddy Donnellan (Broadford, Clare), Adam Healy (Nenagh, Tipperary); Eric Killeen (Rathdowney Errill, Laois), Barry Mahony (Crotta O'Neills, Kerry), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick); Josh McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary), Robin Mounsey (Ruan, Clare); Shane Taylor (Broadford, Clare), Eoin Hurley (Newcastle West, Limerick), Sean O'Loughlin (Kilmaley, Clare); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell, Limerick), Billy Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary). Subs: Evan Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Adam Healy (26mins), Ross Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary) for Eoin Hurley (h-t), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West, Limerick) for Sean O'Loughlin (h-t), Aaron Mulcahy (Midleton, Cork) for Patrick Kirby (47mins), Darragh Tynan (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Shane Taylor (56mins).

REFEREE: Shane Hynes (Galway)

