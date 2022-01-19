Limerick's William Henn points UCC to Fitzgibbon Cup victory over Mary Immaculate College

DEFEAT for Limerick's Mary Immaculate College in round one of the Fitzgibbon Cup this Wednesday.

In the sportsgrounds of the Limerick college it finished UCC 1-21 Mary Immaculate College 0-19 in the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

A goal 14-seconds into the second half from Shane Barrett proved vital to the Cork side.

The winners lined out with five Limerick men in their ranks - Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) and Ciaran Barry (Ahane) in defence, Ronan Connolly (Adare) in midfield and in attack Na Piarsaigh duo vice-captain Conor Boylan and William Henn.

Henn hit eight points (6frees, 1 '65) for the men from Leeside.

Wing forward Patrickswell's Jason Gillane was the only Limerick man in the MIC line-up.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening half and went to half time at 0-10 each.

UCC had the opening three points before the home side settled.

With free-taker Devon Ryan leading the way - he finished with 0-11 - Mary Immaculate trailed 0-5 to 0-4 at the first half water break.

Clare senior star Diarmuid Ryan had the first MIC score from play in the 16th minute and they were ahead, 0-6 to 0-5.

Henn scores hit back for UCC and they were two points clear before Philip Wall and Devon Ryan ensured the sides were level at half time.

The early second half goal was the ideal cushion for UCC throughout the second half.

A fine Jason Gillane score hit back but Ronan Connolly replied with a score for the Cork side and it was 1-13 to 0-14 at the second half water break.

Sub Padraig Power was to score four UCC points in the final quarter.

A Jason Gillane point from a line ball had the game 1-15 to 0-17 with five minutes to play.

But only two Ryan frees were to follow for MIC as Cork found points from Power, Conor Cahalane and Barrett to seal a five point victory.

League champions NUIG and UCD are also in this group.

SCORERS: UCC: William Henn 0-8 (6frees, 1 '65), Mark Kehoe and Padraig Power 0-4 each, Shane Barrett 1-3, C Cahalane 0-1 and Ronan Connolly 0-1 each. Mary Immaculate College: Devon Ryan 0-11 (8frees, 3 '65), Jas Gillane (1 line), Philip Wall and Diarmuid Ryan 0-2 each, Colin O’Brien and Andrew Ormond 0-1 each.

UCC: Ian Butler (Kildorrery, Cork); Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills, Cork), Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); Ciaran Barry (Ahane, Limerick), Iarlaith Daly (Lismore, Waterford), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers, Cork); Ronan Connolly (Adare, Limerick), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh, Cork); Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), William Henn (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs, Cork); Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary), Shane Barrett (Blarney, Cork), Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers, Cork). Subs: Padraig Power (Blarney, Cork) for Simon Kennefick (48mins), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum, Cork) for Daire Connery (48mins), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill, Cork) for William Henn (52mins), Simon Condon (Harbour Rovers, Cork) for Mark Kehoe (60mins).

MARY IMMACULATE: Eamon Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare); Johnny Ryan, Keith Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane, Tipperary), PJ Fanning (Mount Sion, Waterford); Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway), Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe, Clare), Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones, Clare); Aaron Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane, Tipperary), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan Kilcash, Tipperary); Jason Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick), Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Eanna MacBride (JK Brackens, Tipperary); Philip Wall (Kilbrittan, Cork), Andrew Ormond (JK Brackans, Tipperary), Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels, Cork). Subs: Shane Punch (Ruan, Cork) for Aaron Ryan (h-t), James Devaney (Borris Ileigh, Tipperary) for Eanna MacBride (50mins).

REFEREE: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).