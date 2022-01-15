Three Limerick university GAA teams set to start their Fitzgibbon Cup campaigns

THREE Limerick university GAA clubs will take part in the Fitzgibbon Cup, which commences next week.

UL and TUS MidWest (formerly LIT) are together in Group D, along with TU Dublin (formerly DIT).

Mary Immaculate College are in Group A, along with UCD, UCC and newly crowned league champions NUIG.

Group B consists of DCU, Maynooth, IT Carlow and Waterford IT and Group C is GMIT, Trinity College and Munster TU CC (formerly CIT).

Mary Immaculate begin their campaign with a home tie against UCC at the MICL Grounds on Wednesday, January 19 at 2pm.

On Thursday, January 20 at 7pm in UL is a Limerick derby between UL and TUS MidWest.

A total of 29 hurlers from Limerick were in the initial registration lists to play Fitzgibbon Cup.

In UL are Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Jamie Power (Monaleen), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Mikey O'Grady (Knockainey), Conor O'Grady (Hospital Herbertstown), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran) and Matthew O'Sullivan (Mungret).

In UL, former Limerick senior hurling selector Brian Ryan is the team manager with selectors James McGrath, Ger Moroney and Adrian Murphy.

In TUS Midwest are Ross Kenny and Tomas O'Connor (both Ballybrown), Eoin Hurley and Michael Cremin (both Newcastle West), Cathal Downes (Kildimo Pallaskenry), Kevin Morrissey (Ahane), Louis Dee (Mungret) and Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell).

The TUS Midwest management will consist of former Clare senior hurling selector Jimmy Browne (Clonlara, Clare), current Dublin senior hurling coach Gavin Keary (Loughrea, Galway) and Monaleen clubman Donnacha McNamara.

Mary I have Patrickswell players Jason Gillane and Josh Considine.

In Mary Immaculate, Jamie Wall continues as manager.