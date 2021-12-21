Limerick GAA club St Kierans go online with fund-raising for their road hurling event

ST KIERANS GAA club have gone online in efforts to bolster the fund-raising for the annual Charity Road Hurling event.

Since 2016, the west Limerick GAA club has raised over €13,000 for local charities through the annual December outing.

Following the cancellation of the event last Christmas due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Charity Road Hurling returns around Ardagh this Monday December 27.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the club to raise funds for Milford Care Centre and Temple Street.

"The event has become a great social occasion while raising funds for good causes. Along with all the hurlers that participate, over the last number of years, many walkers walk the route at the same time in support of the fundraiser," said the organisers.

"This year, more than ever, it’s really important that we run and promote this event as it has been a very challenging year, for obvious reasons, for everyone and especially for all charitable organizations. The first of the chosen charities is Milford Care Centre. Milford Care Centre provides Specialist Palliative Care and Older Persons Services in the MidWest as a voluntary, not-for-profit organisation. The second charity is Temple Street children's hospital, the caregivers and professionals who were at the centre of the club’s own Orin Hough's recovery."

The organisers add: "With the obvious challenges that Covid 19 brings to running this event safely, we will adapt the format to make the event a success. Step 1 is to set up this GoFundme page and so we’d encourage you to be as generous as you can to support our charities using this donation system. There will be a bucket collection on the day too."

The day’s events get underway at 11am at the church car park with participants, young and old facing the traditional challenging 4km route which begins at the church carpark, makings its way over Skehanagh bridge towards Cahermoyle House before facing the prospect of the winding final stretch back to Ardagh.

