Limerick's Castletroy College suffer defeat in Munster football final with Castleisland

Castletroy College pictured ahead of the final in Tournafulla
LIMERICK'S Castletroy College were defeated this Monday afternoon in the final of the Munster Post Primary Schools U15 C Football Championship.
The Limerick secondary school were beaten by St Patricks of Castleisland in Tournafulla in the Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin decider in what turned out to be a one-sided affair; 5-14 to 0-7.
Managed by teachers Frank Hussey and Trevor Griffin with assistance from Monaleen GAA's Marcus Nash and Niall McDermott, Castletroy College had beaten Colaiste Dun Iascaigh of Cahir, Rice College Ennis, CBS Mitchelstown and Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton to reach this final.
Captained by Shane Dolan, this U15 football Castletroy College side was dominated by Monaleen GAA club players.
Last month, this side were crowned Limerick U15 A county champions when they beat John the Baptist CS of Hospital to win the Russell Cup. Enroute to the county title, they had also beaten Colaiste Ide & Iosef of Abbeyfeale.
PANEL: Cian O'hAodh, Sean Stack, Conor Gavin, Sean Quilter, Marcus Southern, Peter Scully, Darragh Browne, Robbie Widger, Cillian McNamara, Shane Dolan, Harry McDermott, Conor Bowles, Jamie Crowley, Alex Latsau, Rian Fitzpatrick, Fionnan Hession, Cathal Gardiner, Bradley Bennett, Danny Nash, Caolan Halton, Ruairi O'Duinn, Cillian Clifford, Conor Lavin (all Monaleen); Dara Moloughney, Anton Donoghue, Shane Gill, David Bermingham, Nathan Carey, Sean Cahill (all Ahane); Ryan O'Keefe (St Patricks); Matthew Fox, Joshua Hurley, Mark Hickey, Evan Williams, Max Moylan.
