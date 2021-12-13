Search

13 Dec 2021

Fixtures confirmed for Limerick Allianz hurling and football league games in 2022

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA'S Allianz League fixtures have been confirmed for 2022.

The Limerick senior hurlers will have home advantage for three of their five games, while the footballers will have home comforts for four of their seven outings.

John Kiely's hurlers have home ties with Galway, Cork and Offaly, with trips to Wexford and Clare.

Billy Lee's footballers have home ties with Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Fermanagh, while they are on their travels to Antrim, Wicklow and Laois.

There is only one direct clash - on Sunday February 27 with the hurlers entertain Cork and the footballers are in Wicklow.

There are two weekends when both inter-county sides are in action. Firstly on February 5/6 - the footballers in Antrim on Saturday and the hurlers in Wexford on the Sunday and then on March 19/20 when the footballers are in Laois on the Saturday and the hurlers entertain Offaly on the Sunday.

The Limerick hurlers open their five game group campaign on February 6 away to Wexford and then play the Henry Shefflin managed Galway in their first home game on Saturday February 12, which is the only Saturday fixture for the hurlers.

The Allianz Hurling League semi finals are set for March 26/27 with the final on April 2/3.

The Allianz Football League finals are also on April 2/3.

2022 Allianz Hurling League

Limerick v Wexford on Sunday February 6 in Wexford Park at 1.45pm

Limerick v Galway on Saturday February 12 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm

Limerick v Cork on Sunday February 27 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3.45pm

Limerick v Clare on Sunday March 6 in Cusack Park at 1.45pm

Limerick v Offaly on Sunday March 20 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.45pm

2022 Allianz Football League

Limerick v Longford on Saturday January 29 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Limerick v Antrim on Saturday February 5 in Corrigan Park, Belfast at 3pm

Limerick v Louth on Sunday February 20 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Limerick v Wicklow on Sunday February 27 in Aughrim at 2.30pm

Limerick v Westmeath on Saturday March 12 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm

Limerick v Laois on Saturday March 19 in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise at 7pm

Limerick v Fermanagh on Sunday March 27 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

