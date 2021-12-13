New Limerick U20 and minor football management teams in place for 2022

Seamus O'Donnell
LIMERICK'S U20 and minor football managements for 2022 will be ratified at this week's December County Board meeting.
Billy Lee will also be rubber-stamped for a sixth season as senior football manager at the same meeting. Already revealed is that Maurice Horan will be the new football coach in Lee's backroom team.
The new Limerick U20 football manager is Seamus O'Donnell
The former inter-county goalkeeper will also continue as a selector in Billy Lee' senior management.
St Kierans clubman O'Donnell is to replace Jerry O'Sullivan, who departs as a number of years involved at minor and U20 level.
O'Donnell will be joined by coach-selectors Pa Ranahan (Ballysteen), John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) and John O'Grady (Oola).
The 2022 Limerick minor football manager will be John Keane (Ahane).
The former inter-county man is joined by Limerick's two-time Allianz League winning captain Seanie Buckley. Other coach-selectors are Gerry Butler, Darren Horan, Dermot Dineen and Mark Foley.
